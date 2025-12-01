Ayeza Khan enjoys first snowfall of season, shares fun moments with fans

KARACHI – Ayeza Khan, the renowned Pakistani actress, recently shared some heartwarming moments with her fans as she enjoyed the first snowfall of the season in London.

The actress, known for her impeccable acting skills, took to Instagram to share captivating photos of herself and her friends making the most of the wintry weather.

In the post, Ayeza described how the sight of the first snow brought out her inner child, expressing her longing to build a snowman.

She humorously added, “Snow always brings out my inner child who wants to build a snowman outside the house. And after a few minutes, you basically become the snowman.”

The actress also thanked her friends for making the spontaneous and unforgettable trip happen. “Thanks to my gang for making this short and unforgettable trip happen!” she wrote in her caption. In her usual playful manner, Ayeza addressed her unique winter fashion, joking, “And please don’t judge my styling, my unmatched gloves, cap, and scarf. This is what happens when you don’t check the weather before planning a trip to another city lol.”

Ayeza further shared a light-hearted message, saying, “PS: I hope my fans will now stop posting my AI snow pictures.”

Ayeza Khan, a beloved figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has gained immense popularity for her remarkable performances in various hit television dramas. She is best known for her roles in shows like “Mera Saeein”, “Pyaray Afzal”, and “Mera Saeein 2”. With her versatile acting skills, Ayeza has won numerous awards, including Lux Style Awards for Best Actress, cementing her status as one of the leading actresses in the country.

Ayeza, who began her career in modeling and acting in her teens, has since become a household name, with millions of fans across Pakistan and abroad. Besides acting, she is also a well-known social media personality, where she regularly engages with her followers, sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. Her family life, particularly her marriage to fellow actor Danish Taimoor, also adds to her immense popularity.