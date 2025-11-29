India blocks access to Pakistani Dramas on Netflix

KARACHI – Pakistani dramas are loved across the border, but were suddenly removed from Netflix in India.

India reportedly started blocking Pakistani dramas on Netflix, sparking outrage and debate among fans and industry insiders. Actor and singer Farhan Saeed revealed that ban is unofficial but motivated by fear that Pakistani content could surpass Indian shows in popularity.

New Delhi is worried that Pakistani dramas are rapidly gaining ground and could take lead in entertainment, especially among younger audiences. “Pakistan needs to work on global platforms, because the new generation loves our dramas, and viewers across the border actively search for them,” he said.

Pakistani dramas have long been immensely popular in India, with viewers regularly tuning in and praising the storytelling, characters, and performances. Several renowned Indian actors and industry figures have openly appreciated Pakistani serials and even suggested their production houses create similar content, highlighting the universal appeal of Pakistan’s drama industry.

Farhan Saeed’s revelations underscore the power of Pakistani entertainment and its growing influence beyond borders, showing that our dramas are not just watched but actively sought after by international audiences.

The move by India has raised questions about cross-border cultural exchange and the ability of Pakistani content to thrive on global streaming platforms, signaling both a challenge and an opportunity for Pakistan’s entertainment industry.