CancelNetflix trend online as Elon Musk blasts animated series for ‘Pro-Trans’ Content

NEW YORK – World’s richest person Elon Musk reignited calls to cancel Netflix after streaming giant faced criticism for its canceled animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park. The series, which started from 2022 to 2023, drawn heat from parts of the public for promoting pro-transgender themes, sparking debates over content aimed at children.

Tesla chief once again thrown the spotlight on Netflix, urging his millions of followers on social media to cancel their subscriptions. The renewed campaign erupted after backlash over series directed by Hamish Steele.

The call to action sent Netflix’s stock tumbling and caused worldwide spike in “cancel Netflix” searches.

It all started when social media accounts, including influential Libs of TikTok, shared clips from past, claiming it was “pushing pro-transgender” messages to children. Musk reacted sharply, posting, “This is not ok,” and later doubled down: “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

The controversy intensified as old social media posts allegedly made by Steele resurfaced, with some accusing him of mocking the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk—allegations Steele has strongly denied.

Musk used the opportunity to attack Netflix’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, echoing claims from the company’s 2023 diversity report that Netflix discriminates against white people.

After posts from SpaceX chief, #CancelNetflix quickly started trending online, with users worldwide sharing screenshots of their canceled subscriptions.

Although controversy is rooted in US debates, it caught attention of some Pakistani users. While few may join the boycott for ideological reasons, most are likely unaware of the issues surrounding Dead End: Paranormal Park and its creator’s alleged comments.

With Elon Musk’s involvement, the campaign become more than just a fan dispute—it’s a global spectacle, blending entertainment, politics, and social media outrage in one explosive controversy.