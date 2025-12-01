Field Marshal Munir, Egyptian FM reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen coordination and deepen the long-standing ties in defence and broader strategic domains.

The Egyptian foreign minister called on the Field Marshal at Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, with a particular focus on defence and security cooperation, military-to-military contacts, training collaborations, and regional peace and stability.

The visiting foreign minister also conveyed warm greetings from the leadership of Egypt and expressed Egypt’s continued interest in expanding cooperation with Pakistan across all spheres.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustained high-level exchanges to address emerging challenges, especially in light of evolving regional security dynamics.

Last week, Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Ardeshir Larijani called on Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, regional security issues, and the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasizing the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the evolving geopolitical situation.

Ali Larijani acknowledged Pakistan’s vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties.

He underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations to tackle regional challenges and ensure long-term stability.