Brent Crude surges near $110 as Diplomatic Deadlock between US, Iran deepens

LONDON – Brent crude oil surged past in global markets, climbing above $109.40 per barrel for the first time in recent weeks, market data shows amid no breakthrough in US and Iran over opening of Hormuz and nuclear deadlock.

July Brent futures jumped as much as 3.66%, touching $109.18 per barrel before slightly cooling off to around $109.13. Even after easing, the benchmark still held strong gains of about 3.61%, signaling sustained bullish momentum.

Global Oil Prices

Indexes Last Change % Change WTI Crude 97.51 +1.14 +1.18% Brent Crude 109.54 +1.31 +1.21% Murban Crude 104.19 +0.60 +0.58% Natural Gas 2.505 -0.045 -1.76% Gasoline 3.508 +0.017 +0.49%

At the same time, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June 2026 also rallied strongly, rising around 3% to trade near $97.23 per barrel.

The synchronized rise in both major crude benchmarks highlights a powerful wave of buying pressure sweeping through the energy markets, pushing prices to their highest levels in weeks.