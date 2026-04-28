Court grants interim bail to Nawaz, Shahbaz in online fraud case

ISLAMABAD – Two citizens from Bahawalnagar, named Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, approached the District and Sessions Courts Islamabad seeking interim bail in an online fraud case registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The case was heard by Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who granted interim bail to both accused until May 5.

The court approved bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000 each and summoned the NCCIA to present the complete record at the next hearing, while also directing both parties to present their arguments.

Both accused are brothers and residents of Bahawalnagar district.