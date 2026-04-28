Imran Khan receives fourth eye injection at PIMS

RAWALPINDI – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail, was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for eye treatment on April 28, where he received his fourth intravitreal injection.

Reports said prior to the procedure, an ophthalmologist assessed Khan as medically stable. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) results also indicated improvement in his condition.

The injection was administered under microscopy guidance following all necessary medical precautions and was successfully completed as a day-care procedure.

During the treatment, Khan’s condition remained stable, and his vital signs were normal before, during, and after the procedure.

He was subsequently discharged with post-treatment instructions and a follow-up plan.

What is anti-VEGF Treatment?

The anti-VEGF procedure is medical treatment used to reduce abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the eye. It is most commonly used to treat eye conditions that can cause vision loss, including age-related macular degeneration, , Diabetic macular edema, Retinal vein occlusion or retinopathy,

How does VEGF work?

VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) is a protein that promotes growth of new blood vessels. In certain eye diseases, excessive VEGF causes abnormal, fragile blood vessels to grow and leak fluid, damaging retina and impairing vision.

Anti-VEGF medications block this protein, helping to reduce leakage, slow or stop abnormal blood vessel growth, improve or stabilize vision and to lower retinal swelling.