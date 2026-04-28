Pakistan Envoy Umar Farooq Zahoor Files Defamation Case Against Norwegian Tabloid

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Ambassador-at-Large for Economic Diplomacy Umar Farooq Zahoor has filed a criminal complaint in a Lahore court against Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang (VG), accusing it of publishing defamatory material against him.

The complaint, filed under Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code, also names VG journalist Rolf J. Wideroe and Norwegian prosecutor Carl Graff Hartmann.

According to the complaint, the publication falsely described Mr Zahoor as “wanted by Norwegian police” in a report published after his recent meeting in Islamabad with a visiting United States delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Mr Zahoor has alleged that VG has been running a “malicious and one-sided campaign” against him for over a decade, publishing claims without seeking his version. He maintained that past investigations in Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan cleared him of wrongdoing, and that cases against him were closed, including by Interpol.

The complaint further states that a Lahore court had earlier ruled in Mr Zahoor’s favour in a defamation case against the same publication, awarding Rs3 million in damages in March 2025 after it failed to retract earlier reports.

Mr Zahoor’s counsel argued that the latest report revives “old and settled allegations” while omitting relevant facts, including that he has not visited Norway since 2005, whereas the incident cited by the publication dates to 2010.

The complaint also alleges that the reporting has caused reputational damage at a time when Mr Zahoor was engaged in diplomatic activity linked to Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue on regional issues.

It adds that a certificate issued by the Norwegian Finnmark Police District on March 16, 2026 confirms that Mr Zahoor has no criminal record in Norway.

The complainant has requested the court to initiate proceedings against the respondents, alleging that the publication was intended to harm his reputation and standing.