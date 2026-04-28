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US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 28 April 2026

By News Desk
9:02 am | Apr 28, 2026

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates in Pakistan show mixed movement in latest trading session on April 28, with major international currencies holding firm at elevated levels against the rupee.

US Dollar remained stable, trading at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs279.90 for selling, continuing to anchor the foreign exchange market. Meanwhile, Euro stood strong at Rs326.88 (buying) and Rs332.25 (selling), while the UK pound sterling hovered at even higher levels, being traded at Rs375.87 and Rs381.25, respectively.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.90 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, while Saudi Riyal stood at Rs74.35 and Rs75.30. These rates are closely watched due to their importance for remittances from overseas Pakistanis.

Other major currencies also reflected steady trends. Australian dollar traded between Rs198.25 and Rs202.70, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs202.90 for buying and Rs206.85 for selling. The Swiss franc remained among the strongest currencies, ranging from Rs353.24 to Rs358.50.

Chinese yuan was recorded at Rs39.25 (buying) and Rs39.75 (selling), while the Japanese yen remained comparatively low at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83. The Indian rupee continued to trade in a narrow band at Rs2.25 for buying and Rs2.45 for selling.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 279.90
Euro EUR 326.88 332.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.87 381.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.90 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 198.25 202.70
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.10 739.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 206.85
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.13 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 2.25 2.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 879.50 890.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.15 66.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.66 168.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 723.00 733.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 72.25 73.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.53 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 353.24 358.50
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.60
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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