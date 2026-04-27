Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 April 2026

Pakistani rupee remained relatively stable against major international currencies, according to the latest exchange rate data, with only minor fluctuations observed across key markets on Monday.

US Dollar isb being traded at Rs279.20 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling. Euro stood at Rs325.94 on the buying side and Rs331.41 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was valued at Rs375.87 and Rs381.25, respectively.

UAE dirham was priced at Rs75.90 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal was available at Rs74.40 and Rs75.35. Other regional currencies also showed steady trends, with the Qatari riyal trading between Rs71.30 and Rs72.75, and the Omani riyal at Rs721.30 for buying and Rs732.45 for selling.

Australian Dollar was quoted at Rs197.03 for buying and Rs201.70 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs202.16 and Rs206.75. The Singapore dollar was recorded at Rs216.53 and Rs222.75, reflecting moderate demand.

European currencies displayed a similar pattern, with the Swiss franc trading at Rs352.16 for buying and Rs358.25 for selling. The Danish krone, Norwegian krone, and Swedish krona were recorded at Rs43.25–43.65, Rs27.60–27.90, and Rs30.25–30.55, respectively.