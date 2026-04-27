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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 27, 2026

Pakistani rupee remained relatively stable against major international currencies, according to the latest exchange rate data, with only minor fluctuations observed across key markets on Monday.

US Dollar isb being traded at Rs279.20 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling. Euro stood at Rs325.94 on the buying side and Rs331.41 for selling, while the UK pound sterling was valued at Rs375.87 and Rs381.25, respectively.

UAE dirham was priced at Rs75.90 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal was available at Rs74.40 and Rs75.35. Other regional currencies also showed steady trends, with the Qatari riyal trading between Rs71.30 and Rs72.75, and the Omani riyal at Rs721.30 for buying and Rs732.45 for selling.

Australian Dollar was quoted at Rs197.03 for buying and Rs201.70 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs202.16 and Rs206.75. The Singapore dollar was recorded at Rs216.53 and Rs222.75, reflecting moderate demand.

European currencies displayed a similar pattern, with the Swiss franc trading at Rs352.16 for buying and Rs358.25 for selling. The Danish krone, Norwegian krone, and Swedish krona were recorded at Rs43.25–43.65, Rs27.60–27.90, and Rs30.25–30.55, respectively.

Currency Exchange Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.20 279.85
Euro EUR 325.94 331.41
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.87 381.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.90 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.40 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 197.03 201.70
Bahrain Dinar BHD 726.75 736.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.16 206.75
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.05 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.35
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.45 889.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.60 165.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 721.30 732.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.30 72.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.53 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 352.16 358.25
Thai Baht THB 8.35 8.55
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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