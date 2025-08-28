Kohat Board Class 12 Results 2025 to be announced on August 30

KOHAT – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat is set to announce intermediate examination results on August 30 2025, Saturday at 11:30 am. In move to ensure transparency, the board will upload the answer sheets of the top 20 position holders on its official website for public access.

KP Class 12 Results 2025

After the results are announced, students who wish to review their individual papers will also be allowed to do so. The board will share the detailed procedure for this within two days.

The board emphasized that its transparency drive will continue without fear, appealing to teachers, parents, and civil society to extend their support.