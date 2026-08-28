5-Year-Old Girl crushed to Death by Suthra Punjab Tractor-Trolley in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A heartbreaking tragedy reported from Gujranwala after 5-year-old girl was crushed to death by a Suthra Punjab tractor-trolley while playing in a street in Peoples Colony.

The driver was reportedly reversing the tractor-trolley, and the girl, identified as Minha Shehzadi, came under the vehicle and died at the scene.

گوجرانوالہ میں ستھرا پنجاب کی ٹریکٹر ٹرالی نے 5 سالہ بچی کو کچل دیا، ڈرائیور بچی کو کچل کر موقع سے فرار ہوگیا۔ pic.twitter.com/SxiRrwuAxq — Mir Muhammad (@Mirpak5) August 28, 2026

The driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the incident, to escape arrest. Police have taken the tractor-trolley into custody and shifted it to the police station, while efforts are underway to locate and arrest the fleeing driver.

The victim’s family is demanding justice and urging authorities to take strict legal action against the person responsible.