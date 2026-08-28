CDF Munir, Saudi minister discuss bilateral ties and cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Engineer Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley met Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the deep fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the longstanding strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.

Al-Fadley appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed a desire to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in agriculture and environmental sustainability.