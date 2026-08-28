Data of 8.7 million users compromised as cyberattack hits three major UK airports

LONDON – A cyberattack targeting three major airports in the United Kingdom has compromised the data of around 8.7 million users, with hackers reportedly demanding a ransom in exchange for the stolen information.

According to British media reports, Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports were affected by the attack. The compromised information reportedly includes email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registration numbers and postcodes.

Data linked to car parking, lounge and fast-track bookings was also affected, while information belonging to airport Wi-Fi users was reportedly compromised.

Manchester Airports Group said hackers obtained customers’ contact details, vehicle registration numbers and postcodes over the weekend. The group confirmed that the attackers demanded a ransom for returning the data, but the company refused to pay. The amount demanded was not disclosed.

The group said the incident did not affect passenger safety or aviation security at any stage. It also clarified that the compromised system did not contain customers’ banking or payment information.

According to the company, around 8.7 million customers were affected, with email addresses making up the majority of the compromised data. The information was associated mainly with Wi-Fi registrations at airport terminals.

The group said it became aware of the cyberattack on Tuesday and immediately blocked further access by the hackers. Affected customers were also notified.

The company said the threat had been contained and that necessary measures were being taken with the assistance of specialists to protect customers and its systems. Relevant authorities have also been informed.

Manchester Airports Group said it takes the security of customer information extremely seriously and apologised for any concern or inconvenience caused by the incident.