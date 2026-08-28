Iran preparing conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, reveals Rezaei amid mediation efforts

TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said a list of conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz is being prepared after mediators asked Tehran to set them out.

In an television interview, Rezaei revealed that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on a shipping corridor through the strait.

Earlier, Rezaei held a meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Rezaei said Iran does not trust Washington, accusing the United States of repeatedly undermining diplomacy and negotiations in the past.

He warned that any US action against Iran would result in damage to American military and economic interests that would be remembered in history.

Discussing the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei said Iran wanted Washington to take practical steps to meet Tehran’s demands before the strategic waterway could be reopened. He maintained that the US would first have to fulfil Iran’s conditions before Tehran takes steps to reopen the strait.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, Sheikh Mohammed also held talks with Iran’s foreign minister during his visit to Tehran. The discussions focused on efforts to create conditions conducive to negotiations in the region and ongoing talks over a proposed transitional framework.

Arab media reported that the two sides also discussed including a joint plan to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz in an agreement.

Qatar’s prime minister stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of neighbouring countries and freedom of navigation, while calling for continued diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

Iran’s foreign minister thanked Qatar for its diplomatic efforts in support of negotiations.