Mobile Packages just got Costlier in Pakistan with 22% Price Jump

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s telecom users faced mobile package price increases of up to 22% over the past year, but Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) rejected claims that operators are hiking tariffs by as much as 10% to 20% every month.

The clarification came after the regulator examined 10 popular mobile packages offered by Jazz, Telenor, Zong and Ufone, revealing that tariffs rose by an average of 12% to 22% between June 2025 and June 2026.

PTA said breaking them down over 12 months translates into an average monthly increase of around 1% to 2%. The regulator maintained that its review found no evidence of operators imposing 10% to 20% tariff increases every month. Telecom operator also shed light on how it regulates the country’s major telecom operators.

Jazz remains subject to PTA tariff regulation. Ufone and Telenor also come under the authority’s regulatory oversight following the merger order issued on November 30, 2025. Zong, classified as a non-SMP operator, has greater freedom to alter its tariffs according to its commercial decisions. However, that flexibility is not absolute.

Under the Mobile Tariff Regulations 2025, the PTA can intervene if tariff changes are found to negatively affect consumer interests. The regulator said its assessment of Jazz’s tariff proposals takes into account inflation, economic conditions, market competition and consumer interests before approving price changes.

To ensure operators stick to approved rates, the PTA also conducts periodic confidential billing verification exercises, checking whether customers are actually being charged according to the tariffs cleared by the regulator.

Complaints can be lodged through the PTA’s website, CMS application or helpline, giving consumers a formal channel to challenge billing irregularities and tariff-related concerns.

PTA’s latest clarification effectively draws line between the real annual tariff increases faced by mobile users and claims of much steeper month-on-month price hikes, while placing renewed focus on how telecom operators’ pricing decisions are monitored.