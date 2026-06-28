Another Teen Boy raped in Sargodha Shop days after Muntaha Zahra’s Murder, and Assault

Another deeply disturbing incident inflamed public anger in Sargodha, as a 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a shopkeeper on June 25, just days after the horrific rape and murder of seven-year-old Muntaha Zahra.

According to the complaint filed at Tarkhan Wala Police Station, the victim, aged 13, went to a nearby shop owned by Mudassar, son of Aslam, when the accused allegedly lured him inside and sexually assaulted him.

Police registered a case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code PPC as the boy’s father told police that the accused forcibly gagged his son’s mouth to prevent him from crying out during the ordeal. The child, however, managed to create a commotion, which drew the attention of locals. As people approached the shop, Mudassar fled the scene. Witnesses reportedly saw the accused running away, FIR said.

The father urged authorities to take strict action and ensure the swift arrest of the suspect. This latest case has sent shockwaves across Sargodha, coming at a time when the city is still reeling from the brutal rape and murder of little Muntaha Zahra. Just days earlier, seven-year-old Muntaha was allegedly raped and murdered inside a grocery store. The prime suspect in her case was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday, according to District Police Spokesperson Khurram.

Police earlier arrested four suspects, including a store employee, who were produced before Senior Civil Judge Chaudhry Imran Ali and remanded in police custody for six days for physical remand. Initial probe suggested that a store employee attempted to assault the young girl. When she resisted and raised an alarm, she was allegedly killed.

Such back-to-back incidents involving minor children have triggered widespread outrage among residents, who are demanding stricter policing in residential areas. Many parents expressed fear for the safety of their children, questioning how such incidents continue to occur under watch of Punjab police.

Police confirmed that investigations into the latest case are underway. Residents are calling for the immediate arrest of Mudassar and for authorities to ensure justice is served without delay.