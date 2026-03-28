Bikers to get subsidized Petrol in Pakistan as Govt plans relief

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is reportedly planning to introduce targeted petrol subsidy for motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles as part of its broader relief and austerity measures.

According to initial proposals, specific consumers may receive monthly subsidy covering 20-30 liters of petrol. To ensure transparency and targeted distribution, subsidized fuel will be provided through a QR code system. An official announcement regarding the initiative is expected soon.

Meanwhile, efforts to implement the government’s austerity plan are also underway. As part of this, the federal government requested Rs154 billion from the provinces, showing the scale of financial adjustments being considered.

A high-level consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. During the session, officials were informed that the country currently has sufficient fuel supplies available until May 10.

The meeting also discussed potential adjustments in petroleum product prices. A final decision on any changes will be taken next week in a key meeting involving the President, the Prime Minister, and all four provincial Chief Ministers.

More details, including the structure and rollout of the subsidy program, are expected to be announced in the coming days.