Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch new framework for economic cooperation

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, where both sides agreed to launch a Framework for Economic Cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to the official statement issued after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, and senior cabinet members from both countries were also present.

The meeting, held on October 27, marked an agreement to initiate the framework aimed at strengthening the historic eight-decade-long partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It also reflected the deep brotherhood and Islamic solidarity uniting the two nations’ leaderships.

The framework is built on mutual economic interests, reaffirming the shared commitment to enhance trade and investment ties. It will cover several strategic and high-impact projects in the economic, commercial, investment, and development sectors, helping boost private sector participation and trade exchange between the two countries.

Priority sectors under the framework include energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security. Both nations are already cooperating on various joint projects, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on electricity interconnection and another on energy sector cooperation.

The framework highlights the two countries’ efforts to strengthen fraternal ties and affirms their shared vision for a sustainable partnership in economic, trade, and investment domains. It also reflects the aspirations of both nations’ leaderships to achieve mutual prosperity.

Both sides look forward to the upcoming session of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, which will further advance bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, at the special invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh to attend the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference.

At King Khalid International Airport, the Prime Minister and his delegation were received by Riyadh’s Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq.

The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Bilal bin Saqib.

The FII Conference gathers global leaders, investors, and policymakers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan, presenting the country’s perspective on sustainable development, economic inclusion, innovation, and shifting global geopolitics.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also hold meetings with Saudi leadership to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and manpower, as well as regional and international matters of mutual interest. He will meet global leaders and heads of international organizations attending the FII to explore investment and sustainable development opportunities in Pakistan.

