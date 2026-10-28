Deadly Blow to ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ as Pak Forces neutralise 9 Terrorists in Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistani Security forces dealt blow to militant networks operating in Balochistan, killing nine terrorists in two intelligence-driven in Kachhi and Wadh districts amid intensified campaign against foreign-backed militancy in the region.

The operations were carried out at suspected militant hideouts, where forces intercepted armed operatives and recovered weapons and ammunition following fierce gun battles. All nine slain militants belonged to Fitna al-Hindustan.

In Kachhi district, officials conducted an intelligence-based operation, and troops traced terrorist hideout and moved in to neutralise the threat. The operation quickly escalated into a fierce exchange of fire as the militants engaged the advancing security personnel.

By the time the guns fell silent, seven suspected terrorists had been killed and their hideout destroyed. A subsequent search of the location led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

While security forces were carrying out the operation in Kachhi, another intelligence-led crackdown unfolded in Balochistan’s Wadh district. Security personnel tracked suspicious militant movements and intercepted the armed suspects, triggering another gun battle.

According to security sources, two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire, while weapons and ammunition were seized from the area. The two operations brought the combined death toll to nine, marking another significant development in the security forces’ efforts to dismantle militant networks across the province.

The operations did not end with the gun battles. Security personnel launched follow-up clearance and sanitisation operations in both districts to determine whether other militants were hiding in the surrounding areas.

Officials said the objective was to prevent surviving members of militant networks from regrouping and to eliminate any remaining security threats. The latest encounters come as Pakistan continues its counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam, the strategy approved by the Federal Apex Committee as part of the National Action Plan.

Security authorities maintain that the campaign is aimed at dismantling terrorist networks, disrupting their operational capabilities and preventing further attacks. Security forces and law enforcement agencies have reiterated their resolve to pursue militants and their support networks, declaring that operations against foreign-sponsored terrorism will continue until the threat is eliminated.

The latest developments underline the continuing security challenges in Balochistan, where militant violence has remained a serious concern for authorities and local communities.