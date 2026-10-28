Fauji Fertilizer earns nearly Rs8 Billion More as Profits hit Rs71 Billion

ISLAMABAD – Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited has reported sharp increase in earnings, reinforcing its position among Pakistan’s major corporate profit-makers as higher sales and stronger operating income helped the company deliver double-digit growth.

According to financial results for 9 months ended September 2026, the fertilizer manufacturer earned Rs71.02 billion in net profit, compared with Rs63.04 billion during the corresponding period last year. The figures show increase of around 13%, meaning the company generated nearly Rs8 billion more in profit than it did during the same nine months of 2025.

FFC’s Board of Directors announced an interim cash dividend of Rs18.50 per share, continuing the company’s shareholder payout strategy. With the latest declaration, total interim dividends announced for 2026 have reached approximately Rs41.50 per share, including earlier distributions. The latest results showed earnings per share (EPS) climbing to approximately Rs48.77 from Rs43.30 a year earlier, reflecting improved profitability.

The company’s strong performance was not limited to its nine-month figures. During the July–September quarter, FFC generated approximately Rs28.60 billion in net profit, compared with Rs25.09 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025. This shows year-on-year growth of nearly 14%, indicating that the company maintained positive earnings momentum during the third quarter.

FFC had already reported Rs42.42 billion in profit during the first half of 2026, accompanied by an interim dividend of Rs14.50 per share. The latest financial figures reveal that FFC’s consolidated revenue climbed to approximately Rs373.24 billion during the nine-month period, registering growth of nearly 15.7%.

Gross profit increased to around Rs124.64 billion, up 14.9%, while operating profit advanced 13.9% to approximately Rs92.08 billion. The company recorded profit before taxation of Rs108.62 billion, while its tax expense stood at nearly Rs37.60 billion. However, rising borrowing costs remained a concern, with finance expenses increasing by approximately 37.1% to Rs7.60 billion.

Despite this pressure, FFC maintained strong profitability, supported by its fertilizer operations and investment income. Operational figures also showed stronger demand for the company’s key fertilizer products. FFC’s urea offtake increased to approximately 2.16 million tonnes from 1.96 million tonnes a year earlier, highlighting improved sales volumes.

Production of prilled urea at the company’s Goth Machhi and Mirpur Mathelo facilities increased by around 2% to 1.91 million tonnes. However, gas supply constraints affected granular urea production, which declined by approximately 15% to 281,000 tonnes. Sona DAP production also fell to 586,000 tonnes from 622,000 tonnes amid raw material availability challenges and elevated phosphoric acid prices.

The financial announcement attracted attention on Pakistan Stock Exchange, where FFC shares were trading near Rs549–550 on October 28, compared with the previous session’s price of approximately Rs537.

FFC’s financial growth comes as the company continues to benefit from its expanded operations following the merger with Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited. The merger strengthened the company’s position in Pakistan’s fertilizer industry, particularly in urea and DAP production and distribution.

The company’s standalone nine-month profit reached approximately Rs64.16 billion, while consolidated earnings, which incorporate the relevant group results, climbed to Rs71.02 billion.