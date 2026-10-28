Kp To Hold Local Govt Elections In All Districts Except Those Under Emergency

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered immediate local government elections in 23 districts, rejecting further delays in areas where electoral preparations have already been completed.

ECP decision opened the door for fresh electoral contest in the region, where local government institutions have remained inactive for months following the expiration of their constitutional terms. The electoral exercise will not extend to 12 tribal districts currently affected by emergency conditions, where security concerns and extraordinary administrative arrangements have forced authorities to put elections on hold.

The decision was announced by a five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, following hearings over prolonged delays in holding local government elections. In its ruling, the commission made it clear that elections cannot be held hostage to administrative delays in districts where all legal requirements have already been fulfilled.

The electoral watchdog directed the provincial government and its election wing to immediately prepare a polling schedule for the 23 districts where the delimitation of constituencies has been completed. For remaining areas where constituency boundaries have yet to be finalised, the commission ordered authorities to announce a fresh delimitation schedule without wasting further time.

ECP directed provincial administration and relevant institutions to provide the necessary security, logistical assistance and administrative arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

The latest ruling comes after months of uncertainty surrounding the future of local government institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 4-year tenure of local bodies elected during the first phase expired in March 2026, while representatives elected in the second phase completed their terms in June 2026.

Since then, the province has faced a prolonged gap in elected local representation, raising questions about grassroots governance and the delivery of municipal services.

According to Election Commission, amendments introduced by the provincial government to local government legislation, coupled with administrative complications, disrupted the delimitation process and prevented the timely announcement of elections. During the hearings, election officials informed the commission that essential preparations had already been completed in most districts, strengthening the case for allowing the electoral process to proceed.

The controversy surrounding local government elections intensified after the federal government imposed emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 232 of the Constitution and Governor’s Rule under Article 234. The extraordinary constitutional arrangements created fresh challenges for holding elections, particularly in areas facing serious security threats.

The provincial administration approached the ECP, seeking the postponement of local government elections in 12 districts. Officials cited deteriorating law and order, military deployments in sensitive areas and the prevailing emergency situation as major obstacles to organising polling.

The commission accepted that elections could not proceed immediately in the emergency-affected districts but refused to extend the suspension to areas where electoral arrangements were already complete.

The ruling does not announce an exact polling date, but it requires authorities to move ahead without unnecessary delay. For political parties, prospective candidates and millions of voters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the decision could mark the beginning of a fresh battle for control of local government institutions.