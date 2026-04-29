Pakistan set to launch new housing finance package for up to Rs10 million loan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is all set to officially announce a new housing finance package under the Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Program today (Wednesday).

The scheme provides long-term loans for the purchase of 10-marla houses or plots, with financing ranging from Rs2.5 million to Rs10 million over a 20-year period.

During the first 10 years, borrowers will pay a fixed markup of 5 percent, while the remaining 10 years will be subject to the standard markup rate.

Loan installments vary depending on the amount: Rs 2.5 million borrowers will pay Rs16,499 monthly, Rs5 million borrowers Rs32,997, Rs7.5 million borrowers Rs49,497, and Rs10 million borrowers Rs65,996 per month.

Eligible applicants must hold a valid CNIC and be free from any existing loans. The scheme covers up to 90 percent of the financing through government support, with the remaining 10 percent provided by individuals.

The loans will be offered through Islamic and commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and house building finance companies, allowing the purchase of either a 10-marla plot or a completed 10-marla house.