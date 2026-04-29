Pakistani embassies in Saudi Arabia, UAE temporarily suspend passport services

ISLAMABAD – Passport services at Pakistani embassies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been temporarily suspended.

According to the Embassy of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, passport-related facilities at the embassy have been suspended due to technical reasons. The services will remain unavailable on April 29 and 30.

Similarly, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that passport services for Pakistani citizens in the UAE are currently suspended. The embassy stated that the community will be informed once the services are restored.

Officials have said the suspension is temporary and linked to technical issues, and efforts are underway to resume services as soon as possible.