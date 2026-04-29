Saudi Arabia arrests six Pakistanis for violating Hajj rules

MAKKAH – Saudi Arabia have stepped up enforcement of Hajj rules, detaining six Pakistani nationals for violating regulations.

Reports stated that one person was taken into custody for staying in Makkah without a valid Hajj permit, while five others were arrested for allegedly assisting pilgrims without proper authorization.

Enhanced security measures now strictly permit entry and residence in Makkah only to individuals holding official Hajj visas.

Those remaining on tourist or other temporary visas after April 18 are considered to be in breach of the law.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has warned that violating Hajj permit rules could result in fines between 20,000 and 100,000 Saudi riyals. Previously, individuals holding Umrah visas were instructed to leave the kingdom by April 18, failing which they could face fines, six months imprisonment, and deportation.

Additionally, providing lodging or support to anyone without a valid Hajj permit is also considered an offense, carrying fines of up to 100,000 riyals.

Meanwhile, flight operations for Pakistan’s Hajj 2026 began on April 18 and will run through May 21, ferrying more than 179,000 pilgrims, including 120,000 under the government scheme, via PIA, Air Blue, Air Sial, and Saudia Airlines from eight departure cities.