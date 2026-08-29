Karachi Defence Case involving SSP’s Relative takes Twist as torture marks found on victim’s body

The dispute at Defence apartment has taken another turn, with a medical examination reportedly found eight signs of physical violence on Noor-ul-Ain’s body.

The controversy erupted over parking dispute at a flat in Khayaban-e-Bukhari, but now triggered a police inquiry, questions over the presence of uniformed personnel and a fresh legal battle between the two sides. According to the affected family’s lawyer, Ali Ahsan was allegedly dragged and beaten during the confrontation, while Noor-ul-Ain was also subjected to violence. Her medical examination, the lawyer said, recorded eight marks of violence on her body.

The lawyer further claimed that robbery-related charges had initially been included in the case against the family, but were later replaced with sections relating to the alleged altercation. The case took another twist after footage from the incident surfaced, showing police personnel at the scene.

A letter has now been sent to identify the officers visible in the videos, with authorities checking where they are posted and who sent them to the location. Police said statements of the officers seen in the footage will also be recorded.

Police officials clarified that the personnel visible in the footage do not belong to the South Zone. Investigators are now examining whether they may be associated with Korangi District. Police said a double-cabin vehicle seen in one of the videos does not belong to South Police.

Earlier, Humaira, who was allegedly subjected to violence, secured interim bail from the South District Sessions Court. Meanwhile, Maryam Ali, described as an influential woman, had lodged a case against the family at Darakhshan Police Station, adding another legal dimension to the dispute.

The emergence of CCTV footage prompted DIG South to take notice, with police authorities ordering a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the presence of the police personnel, their deployment and their connection to the incident are all being examined.

Police got all the details of the case registered at Darakhshan Police Station. Once the investigation is completed, authorities said the challan will be submitted before the court.