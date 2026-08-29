Relief for Karachi Real Estate as Commercialisation Ban Ends after 7 years

For years, Karachi’s property owners faced aregulatory roadblock whenever they sought to turn residential plots into commercial spaces, and now that regulation has been ended as Sindh Master Plan Authority’s withdrawal of the 2019 conversion ban reopened the door to commercialisation, but with approvals, zoning rules and planning regulations still firmly in place.

As per previous rules, Property owners cannot simply turn residential plots into shops, offices, restaurants or other commercial spots. Every proposed change will still require approval under the applicable master plans, zoning regulations, development laws and procedures of the competent authorities.

The reversal follows Federal Constitutional Court’s May 12, 2026 order, which recalled Supreme Court’s earlier orders of December 21, 2018 and January 22, 2019. Those judicial directives had formed the foundation for the restrictions that effectively halted residential-to-commercial conversions across Karachi.

For Karachi’s property sector, the move could prove transformative. Owners who had been unable to pursue commercialisation, developers waiting for regulatory clarity and businesses looking to establish operations on strategically located residential properties may now have an opportunity to re-enter the approval process.

Despite headline-grabbing removal of ban, property owners should not interpret the decision as unrestricted permission to commercialise residential land.

Under SMPA regulatory framework, a change in land use is treated as a special development permit. Applicants must therefore go through the prescribed process and secure approval from the relevant authority. The proposed use must also comply with the applicable master plan and zoning framework.

In practical terms, the policy has changed from “conversion is frozen” to “conversion may be considered under the rules.” That distinction could become critical in the months ahead.

FCC’s ruling also made it clear that land reserved for public amenities cannot simply be converted for commercial or residential purposes. The protected category includes plots designated for Parks, Hospitals, Schools, Mosques, Playgrounds and Graveyards.

The lifting of the freeze comes at a time when pressure for land-use conversion remains high across Karachi. Earlier this month, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) sought approval to convert three of its properties from residential to commercial use. The properties are located in Frere Quarters, Gulshan-i-Iqbal and the old Sabzi Mandi area.

The latest policy shift could encourage other property owners and institutions to submit similar applications. That could potentially trigger a fresh wave of commercialisation requests in areas where residential properties have long faced pressure from expanding business activity. But with that opportunity comes a major challenge for regulators.

More commercial activity means greater demands on roads, parking, water supply, drainage, electricity, traffic management and other urban infrastructure. Without effective zoning enforcement, uncontrolled conversions could add further pressure to already congested parts of the city.