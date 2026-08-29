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Video of two women fighting at Karachi apartment goes viral

By Our Correspondent
10:29 am | Aug 29, 2026
Video Of Two Women Fighting At Karachi Apartment Goes Viral

KARACHI – A video showing a scuffle between two women at an apartment in Karachi’s Defence area has gone viral on social media.

An argument between the two women at an apartment in Khayaban-e-Bukhari initially escalated into a physical altercation.

The CCTV footage shows one woman allegedly assaulting the other. An iron exercise dumbbell can also be seen in the footage. A police official is also allegedly seen pushing a man who was accompanying the woman who was subjected to the alleged assault.

The affected woman, Noorul Ain, later shared an alleged video recorded after the incident, which quickly went viral on the internet.

The affected family has also submitted an application to Darakhshan Police Station regarding the incident.

DIG South Asad Raza said that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted on merit.

He said the siblings who were allegedly subjected to violence were living in the apartment with their mother.

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Our Correspondent

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