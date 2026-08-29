Video of two women fighting at Karachi apartment goes viral

KARACHI – A video showing a scuffle between two women at an apartment in Karachi’s Defence area has gone viral on social media.

An argument between the two women at an apartment in Khayaban-e-Bukhari initially escalated into a physical altercation.

The CCTV footage shows one woman allegedly assaulting the other. An iron exercise dumbbell can also be seen in the footage. A police official is also allegedly seen pushing a man who was accompanying the woman who was subjected to the alleged assault.

*🚨کراچی: خیابان چھوٹا بخاری* متعلقہ اداروں کو اس معاملے کا فوری نوٹس لیتے ہوئے قانون کے مطابق کارروائی کرنی چاہیے، تاکہ ذمہ دار افراد کے خلاف ایکشن لیا جا سکے اور عوام کو انصاف فراہم ہو. _Karachi Crime Update pic.twitter.com/4T2bjlEyIV — فہد ماجد۔۔۔ (@FahadMajid7) August 28, 2026

The affected woman, Noorul Ain, later shared an alleged video recorded after the incident, which quickly went viral on the internet.

بریکنگ اپڈیٹ کراچی

ڈیفنس کے علاقے چھوٹا بخاری کمرشل ایریا میں خواتین کے درمیان جھگڑے کے دوران زخمی ہونے والی خاتون نور العین کی اہم ویڈیو سامنے آگئی۔

ویڈیو میں نور العین کو زخمی اور خوفزدہ حالت میں دیکھا جا سکتا ہے۔ نور العین کا کہنا ہے کہ میری ناک اور منہ سے خون نکل رہا ہے، آنکھ… pic.twitter.com/4BDjbcUQks — Muhammad rizwan (Smt Attock) (@Rizwankhan190) August 29, 2026

The affected family has also submitted an application to Darakhshan Police Station regarding the incident.

DIG South Asad Raza said that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted on merit.

He said the siblings who were allegedly subjected to violence were living in the apartment with their mother.