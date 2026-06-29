16-year-old girl raped in Kasur, abandoned at hospital after condition worsens

KASUR – A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later left at a private hospital after she became unwell in Zaheerabad Colony in Chunian, Kasur district

According to the victim, a man identified as Nadeem, described as an influential local resident, is among those accused in the alleged assault.

Police said the suspects reportedly left the girl at a private hospital after she became unwell and then fled the scene. CCTV footage reportedly shows three suspects leaving the hospital after dropping off the girl.

Hospital staff informed the victim’s mother about the incident, after which she was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old alleged gang rape victim girl died during a botched abortion at a government hospital following multiple abortion-related complications.

The girl, who was domestic helper, was allegedly gang raped by the son and driver of her employer in Model Town are of Lahore.