Kasur DPO faces Privilege Motion for ‘disrespecting parliamentary committee’

LAHORE – A privilege motion has been moved in Punjab Assembly against District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, accusing officer for showing disrespect toward parliamentary committee during an official meeting.

The motion seeks to refer the matter to the Assembly’s Privileges Committee for further proceedings. A privilege motion has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly against the District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, accusing him of showing disrespect towards a parliamentary committee and undermining its authority during an official meeting.

The motion was moved by Punjab Assembly member Syed Ali Haider Gilani (PP-213) and addressed to the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. According to the document, the matter relates to a meeting of the Punjab Assembly’s Law Reforms and Delegated Legislation Committee held on June 28, 2026, in which senior officials, including the Inspector General of Punjab Police and the DPO Kasur, participated.

The motion alleges that DPO failed to provide satisfactory responses to questions raised by committee members. It further claims that his conduct and remarks during the proceedings amounted to disrespect towards the committee, thereby violating the privileges of the provincial legislature.

The lawmaker requested the Speaker to refer the matter to the Punjab Assembly Privileges Committee for further proceedings in accordance with the Assembly’s rules. The privilege motion has been forwarded by Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Amir Habib.

Punjab Police or DPO Kasur are yet to respond to the development.