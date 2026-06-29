Pak-Saudi security ties in spotlight as Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Riyadh for key talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for high-profile official visit amid Islamabad’s intensifying diplomatic engagement across the Middle East following his recent outreach to Iran.

The visit comes at a crucial time as regional geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, with Islamabad increasingly projecting itself as a key diplomatic stakeholder in efforts to promote stability across the region.

During his stay, Naqvi is expected to hold high-level meetings with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and other senior Saudi security officials. The talks are set to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in internal security, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, border management, and law enforcement.

Officials are expected to discuss strengthening prisoner exchange mechanisms and reviewing the implementation of previously agreed security initiatives aimed at enhancing coordination between the two countries.

His visit to Riyadh follows closely on heels of his diplomatic engagements in Tehran, where he represented Pakistan in efforts to encourage dialogue between the United States and Iran during a period of heightened regional tensions. Working alongside Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership, the interior minister emerged as one of Islamabad’s key envoys, making multiple visits to Iran to maintain communication with senior officials.

Discussions in Tehran focused on conveying messages from Pakistan’s leadership, encouraging continued diplomatic engagement, and exploring proposals aimed at easing regional tensions. Border security, counterterrorism cooperation, and broader regional stability also remained central to those consultations.

The swift transition from diplomatic outreach in Tehran to strategic security discussions in Riyadh underscores Pakistan’s increasingly proactive role in Middle Eastern affairs. Analysts believe Islamabad is seeking to strengthen ties with influential regional powers while positioning itself as a credible bridge for dialogue and cooperation at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.