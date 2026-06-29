Pakistan’s First Mega Safari Park to be Built in Islamabad’s Bara Kahu

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is planning the country’s first world-class wildlife safari park in the federal capital, marking a major step toward promoting eco-tourism and wildlife conservation.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) said the safari park will be developed across 350 acres in Bara Kahu, on the outskirts of Islamabad. The ambitious project aims to bring internationally inspired wildlife experiences to Pakistan while creating a modern recreational destination for families.

Planned as mega development, the safari park will combine conservation efforts with sustainable tourism, offering visitors an immersive wildlife experience in a natural environment. Officials say the initiative is intended to boost eco-friendly tourism, protect wildlife, and provide a world-class attraction for residents and tourists alike.

The project is expected to become one of Islamabad’s landmark recreational developments, reflecting the government’s broader vision of enhancing green spaces, encouraging environmental awareness, and expanding family-oriented leisure opportunities in the capital.