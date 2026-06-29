US, Iran agree to stop strikes against each other as Doha talks expected this week

The United States and Iran have agreed to stop carrying out attacks against each other, marking a significant development following recent tensions between the two countries.

According to US media reports, both sides have also expressed readiness to hold talks later this week. The meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where officials are likely to discuss several key issues, including the dispute related to the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials said technical discussions covering all areas of a proposed memorandum of understanding with Iran will continue. Both countries are also expected to take steps aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring the free movement of commercial shipping through the strategic waterway.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the United States had carried out another round of strikes inside Iran. He said the attacks targeted missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites.

Trump stated that the military action was a response to what he described as Iran’s violation of the ceasefire agreement. He added that the United States could take further action in the future if necessary, warning that Washington might reach a point where it could no longer show restraint.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister warned that the latest military action would delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the potential impact of continued hostilities on regional stability and international shipping.