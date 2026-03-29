EV Bikes in Pakistan now available on Installments from Just Rs 10,000/Month

Electric bikes are being used by tens of thousands for daily commuting in an average city, and with petrol prices climbing across Pakistan, switching to eco-friendly vehicles has never been more urgent.
With fuel prices on the rise, EV bikes are also facing surge and prices are following demand, with average bike cost around Rs2Lac in Pakistan.
Check the installment plan for YADEA Electric Scooters, offering 0% markup for up to six months. Popular models including the M3, RUIBIN, T5, and EPOCH H are available with flexible repayment plans from 3 to 36 months, along with a minimal processing fee.
YADEA M3, 600 W
|Duration
|Installment
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|56,333
|8.027
|6 Months
|28,167
|8.027
|12 Months
|22,074
|8.027
|18 Months
|17,381
|8.027
|24 Months
|12,694
|8.027
|36 Months
|10,355
|8.027
YADEA RUIBIN, 800 W
|Duration
|Installment
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|68,333
|9.737
|6 Months
|34,167
|9.737
|12 Months
|26,776
|9.737
|18 Months
|21,083
|9.737
|24 Months
|15,398
|9.737
|36 Months
|12,561
|9.737
YADEA T5, 1200 W
|Duration
|Installment
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|82,833
|11.804
|6 Months
|41,417
|11.804
|12 Months
|32,458
|11.804
|18 Months
|25,557
|11.804
|24 Months
|18,665
|11.804
|36 Months
|15,227
|11.804
YADEA EPOCH H, 2000 W
|Duration
|Installment
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|116,667
|16.625
|6 Months
|58,333
|16.625
|12 Months
|45,715
|16.625
|18 Months
|35,996
|16.625
|24 Months
|26,289
|16.625
|36 Months
|21,446
|16.625
This move not only makes electric scooters more affordable but also promotes sustainable urban commuting in major cities. Interested buyers can book their scooters via Bank Alfalah’s WhatsApp channel or phone banking at 021-111-225-111.
Another Pakistani province announces electric bike easy installment scheme 2026