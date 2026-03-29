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EV Bikes in Pakistan now available on Installments from Just Rs 10,000/Month

By News Desk
12:38 pm | Mar 29, 2026

Electric bikes are being used by tens of thousands for daily commuting in an average city, and with petrol prices climbing across Pakistan, switching to eco-friendly vehicles has never been more urgent.

With fuel prices on the rise, EV bikes are also facing surge and prices are following demand, with average bike cost around Rs2Lac in Pakistan.

Check the installment plan for YADEA Electric Scooters, offering 0% markup for up to six months. Popular models including the M3, RUIBIN, T5, and EPOCH H are available with flexible repayment plans from 3 to 36 months, along with a minimal processing fee.

YADEA M3, 600 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee
3 Months 56,333 8.027
6 Months 28,167 8.027
12 Months 22,074 8.027
18 Months 17,381 8.027
24 Months 12,694 8.027
36 Months 10,355 8.027

YADEA RUIBIN, 800 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee
3 Months 68,333 9.737
6 Months 34,167 9.737
12 Months 26,776 9.737
18 Months 21,083 9.737
24 Months 15,398 9.737
36 Months 12,561 9.737

YADEA T5, 1200 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee
3 Months 82,833 11.804
6 Months 41,417 11.804
12 Months 32,458 11.804
18 Months 25,557 11.804
24 Months 18,665 11.804
36 Months 15,227 11.804

YADEA EPOCH H, 2000 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee
3 Months 116,667 16.625
6 Months 58,333 16.625
12 Months 45,715 16.625
18 Months 35,996 16.625
24 Months 26,289 16.625
36 Months 21,446 16.625

This move not only makes electric scooters more affordable but also promotes sustainable urban commuting in major cities. Interested buyers can book their scooters via Bank Alfalah’s WhatsApp channel or phone banking at 021-111-225-111.

Another Pakistani province announces electric bike easy installment scheme 2026

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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