EV Bikes in Pakistan now available on Installments from Just Rs 10,000/Month

Electric bikes are being used by tens of thousands for daily commuting in an average city, and with petrol prices climbing across Pakistan, switching to eco-friendly vehicles has never been more urgent.

With fuel prices on the rise, EV bikes are also facing surge and prices are following demand, with average bike cost around Rs2Lac in Pakistan.

Check the installment plan for YADEA Electric Scooters, offering 0% markup for up to six months. Popular models including the M3, RUIBIN, T5, and EPOCH H are available with flexible repayment plans from 3 to 36 months, along with a minimal processing fee.

YADEA M3, 600 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee 3 Months 56,333 8.027 6 Months 28,167 8.027 12 Months 22,074 8.027 18 Months 17,381 8.027 24 Months 12,694 8.027 36 Months 10,355 8.027

YADEA RUIBIN, 800 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee 3 Months 68,333 9.737 6 Months 34,167 9.737 12 Months 26,776 9.737 18 Months 21,083 9.737 24 Months 15,398 9.737 36 Months 12,561 9.737

YADEA T5, 1200 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee 3 Months 82,833 11.804 6 Months 41,417 11.804 12 Months 32,458 11.804 18 Months 25,557 11.804 24 Months 18,665 11.804 36 Months 15,227 11.804

YADEA EPOCH H, 2000 W

Duration Installment Processing Fee 3 Months 116,667 16.625 6 Months 58,333 16.625 12 Months 45,715 16.625 18 Months 35,996 16.625 24 Months 26,289 16.625 36 Months 21,446 16.625

This move not only makes electric scooters more affordable but also promotes sustainable urban commuting in major cities. Interested buyers can book their scooters via Bank Alfalah’s WhatsApp channel or phone banking at 021-111-225-111.