Punjab Police Constable caught hitting man in face with shoe inside Police Station (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Punjab Police has long faced criticism over allegations of heavy-handed conduct, and despite repeated government claims of police reforms and improved dealing, a new viral video once again raised questions over those promises.

The footage, reportedly recorded inside Gujar Khan Police Station, shows a uniformed constable allegedly striking a man in the face with a shoe, putting the government’s claims of police reforms under fresh scrutiny.

کیا @RwpPolice کے اعلی افسران بتائینگے کہ پولیس اہلکاروں کو یہ اختیار کس نے دیا ہے کہ وہ تھانے میں کسی زیرِ تفتیش شخص کو مخالف فریق کو خوش کرنے کے لیے تشدد کا نشانہ بنائے؟ اور پھر تشدد کی باقاعدہ ویڈیو بھی بنوائی جائے؟ یہ تھانہ گوجر خان ہے جہاں دو فریقین کو جھگڑے کرنے پر بلایا… pic.twitter.com/sMWTGD5PZr — Shabbir Dar (@ShabbirDar5) August 30, 2026

The incident came to light after footage of the episode went viral on social media, prompting Rawalpindi CPO to take immediate notice. The constable involved has been suspended, served a charge sheet, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The incident followed dispute between two parties. After a call was made to the police emergency helpline 15, both sides were brought to Gujar Khan Police Station. The viral footage shows man identified as Fayyaz Jajji sitting inside the police station barefoot and wearing torn clothes. Several other people can also be heard speaking in the background, allegedly belonging to the opposing party.

The situation reportedly turned tense when an argument broke out between Fayyaz and the people sitting in the room. As the exchange escalated, Fayyaz was heard responding to the others. Moments later, a uniformed and armed police officer approached him carrying a shoe and allegedly struck him directly in the face.

The video captures voices from the room accusing Fayyaz of issuing threats despite being inside the police station, while the officer can reportedly be heard ordering him to remain silent. The footage raised serious questions over the conduct of police personnel inside a police station and the treatment of individuals brought there following disputes.