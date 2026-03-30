Naseem Shah hit with Rs20 Million Fine after Tweet against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined fast-bowler Naseem Shah a staggering Rs20 million for breaching multiple clauses of his central contract and violating the board’s social media guidelines.

The drama started when PCB issued a show-cause notice to Naseem on 27th March 2026, demanding an explanation for his alleged misconduct. After reviewing his response, a three-member disciplinary committee conducted a personal hearing on 30th March 2025.

Despite offering an unconditional apology during the proceedings, Naseem was found guilty of multiple violations, prompting the hefty penalty. Adding to the fallout, the PCB confirmed that Naseem’s social media adviser has already been terminated and will be blacklisted, barred from working with any player under the board’s jurisdiction.

PCB, in a strong statement, reiterated its unwavering commitment to enforcing professional standards, ensuring players meet contractual obligations, and preserving the integrity of the game.

This decisive action sends a clear message: no player, regardless of talent or fame, is above the rules of professional conduct.