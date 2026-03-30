Punjab launches free cardiac surgery initiative as Rs3 billion allocated

LAHORE – The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department of Punjab has officially launched the “Chief Minister Cardiac Surgery Program,” aimed at providing free and high-quality treatment to heart patients across the province.

The initiative was launched after the approval of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Under this program, patients will receive treatment for various heart conditions, including open-heart surgery, at nine public and fifteen private cardiac institutions across Punjab.

The services will be available to all permanent residents of the province.

The first successful open-heart surgery under the initiative has already been performed at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), marking a significant milestone for the program.

The government has allocated over Rs3 billion annually for this initiative, and the chief minister has instructed that long waiting lists for surgeries be cleared within the next six months.

To assist citizens, a dedicated helpline has been established at 0800-09009, while patients can also contact 99066000 from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm, Monday to Saturday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the government is committed to providing modern medical facilities to thousands of heart patients across Punjab.