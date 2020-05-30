PIA CEO briefs President Alvi regarding investigation into plane crash in Karachi
09:10 AM | 30 May, 2020
PIA CEO briefs President Alvi regarding investigation into plane crash in Karachi
ISLAMABAD – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Marshal Arshad Malik has briefed President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the investigations into the plane crash.

While presiding over a briefing at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the CEO of PIA to expedite the process of compensation to the families of plane crash victims.

The CEO PIA briefed the President about the investigation into the plane crash and the relief efforts made by the national airline. He said 44 bodies of the victims have been handed over to their heirs so far.

The President appreciated the relief measures taken by the PIA and the facilities provided by it to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the CEO visited the house of PIA airhostess, Anam Khan in Lahore, who was martyred in the plane crash in Karachi and expressed condolences with father and other family members.

