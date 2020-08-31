Nawaz Sharif moves IHC seeks appearance exemption in NAB cases
Share
ISLAMABAD - The legal team of Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing on medical grounds in appeals pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.
The former prime minister had stated in his plea that he was unable to appear before the court due to his illness, adding that his doctors in London had also prohibited him for traveling.
The petitioner further said that his legal team had advised him for not challenging the decision of Punjab government in line of rejection of his bail extension's application while staying abroad.
His lawyers were of the view that it was necessary to appear personally for him to challenge the Punjab government's decision, he said.
He pleaded that he had provided all relevant documents to Punjab government to seek further extension in his bail for medical treatment but his application had been rejected.
Nawaz Sharif said that his treatment could not be completed in Britain due to lock-down in line of COVID-19 outbreak. A division bench of IHC had fixed the case for hearing tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz had also moved two separate petitions to adjourn hearing on appeals in Avenfield Property reference. Amjad Pervaiz said that he was on leave till September 5, and prayed the court to fix hearing on the case after ending of vocations.
It may be mentioned here that Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had challenged his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference while the NAB had filed appeal to increase his punishment in this case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also moved another appeal seeking acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference.
- IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before the law” before Sep 902:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- I salute the resilience of Kashmir people against oppression: Mehwish ...02:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- New Zealand designates Christchurch shooter as terrorist entity12:35 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by extremist, fascist ...12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett ...11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage12:46 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 1310:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020