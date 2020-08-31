Nawaz Sharif moves IHC seeks appearance exemption in NAB cases
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:37 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
Nawaz Sharif moves IHC seeks appearance exemption in NAB cases
Share

ISLAMABAD - The legal team of Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from hearing on medical grounds in appeals pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references.

The former prime minister had stated in his plea that he was unable to appear before the court due to his illness, adding that his doctors in London had also prohibited him for traveling.

The petitioner further said that his legal team had advised him for not challenging the decision of Punjab government in line of rejection of his bail extension's application while staying abroad.

His lawyers were of the view that it was necessary to appear personally for him to challenge the Punjab government's decision, he said.

He pleaded that he had provided all relevant documents to Punjab government to seek further extension in his bail for medical treatment but his application had been rejected.

Nawaz Sharif said that his treatment could not be completed in Britain due to lock-down in line of COVID-19 outbreak. A division bench of IHC had fixed the case for hearing tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz had also moved two separate petitions to adjourn hearing on appeals in Avenfield Property reference. Amjad Pervaiz said that he was on leave till September 5, and prayed the court to fix hearing on the case after ending of vocations.

It may be mentioned here that Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had challenged his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference while the NAB had filed appeal to increase his punishment in this case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also moved another appeal seeking acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference.

More From This Category
IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before ...
02:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power ...
12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Security Council ‘ignoring’ terrorism by ...
12:22 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield ...
11:22 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to visit Lahore today 
11:03 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Pakistan devising strict safety guidelines to ...
10:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I salute the resilience of Kashmir people against oppression: Mehwish Hayat
02:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr