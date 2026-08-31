Crown Plaza Islamabad, State Life Building among 8 Buildings sealed over Fire Safety Violations

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in capital Islamabad, started a crackdown with safety warnings that went unheeded, and now eight key buildings have been sealed over fire safety violations.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed eight buildings including Crown Plaza and State Life Building after critical safety deficiencies went unaddressed. The authority also fined three major hospitals Rs500,000 each amid tougher action against fire safety violations.

The crackdown was launched after repeated fire safety deficiencies identified by CDA’s Fire and Emergency Services Directorate remained unaddressed within the stipulated timeframe.

The action followed directions from the federal government conveyed through the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, putting building administrations across Islamabad on notice over compliance with fire prevention and life safety regulations.

The sealed properties include Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat, State Life Building, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Building, Beverley Centre, NIC Building, Crown Plaza, Khudadad Heights Plaza and Envoy Continental Hotel.

CDA also fined Capital Hospital, Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Rs500,000 each, bringing the total penalties to Rs1.5 million.

CDA officials directed relevant formations to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward serious fire safety violations, stressing the need for strict compliance with mandatory fire prevention and life safety requirements.

The authority now expanded inspections across Islamabad, with teams examining critical safety arrangements, including firefighting equipment, emergency exits, evacuation systems, fire prevention measures and other life protection facilities.

CDA’s Building Control Section has also been instructed to ensure that deficiencies identified during inspections are rectified within the prescribed deadlines. The authority warned government departments, public-sector organizations, commercial establishments and private building owners to immediately complete all mandatory fire safety arrangements.

While administrations will be given an opportunity to rectify violations, the CDA has made it clear that continued non-compliance with essential safety requirements could trigger further enforcement and legal action.