Gold Price in Pakistan dips to Rs466,000 after Fresh Market Drop

ISLAMABAD — Gold prices in Pakistan started the week with a Rs1,800 drop per tola as 24K bullion price stayed at Rs466,136 due to a dip in international bullion rates.
As per Saraffa Market rates, the price of gold dropped to Rs466,136 per tola, while 10-gram gold fell Rs1,543 to Rs399,636. The latest decline comes after a much steeper correction on Saturday, when the per-tola gold rate plunged by Rs15,100 to Rs467,936.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Change
|Latest Rate
|Gold per tola
|▼ Rs1,800
|Rs466,136
|Gold 10 grams
|▼ Rs1,543
|Rs399,636
|Silver per tola
|▲ Rs67
|Rs7,179
However, silver moved against the trend, gaining Rs67 per tola to reach Rs7,179.
Lahore Gold Rates
The latest rates reported for Lahore were:
- Piece: Rs460,500 / Rs459,500
- Pathoor: Rs455,000 / Rs453,000
- 22-karat gold: Rs422,125
- 21-karat gold: Rs402,937
- Tezabi (selling): Rs7,050
- KG bar (selling): Rs7,100
With gold prices continuing to retreat after the recent sharp correction, market watchers are closely tracking international bullion movements for signs of whether the downward pressure will persist in Pakistan.
Big Drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan as Per Tola Rate dips to near Rs468,000