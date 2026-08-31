Gold Price in Pakistan dips to Rs466,000 after Fresh Market Drop

ISLAMABAD — Gold prices in Pakistan started the week with a Rs1,800 drop per tola as 24K bullion price stayed at Rs466,136 due to a dip in international bullion rates.

As per Saraffa Market rates, the price of gold dropped to Rs466,136 per tola, while 10-gram gold fell Rs1,543 to Rs399,636. The latest decline comes after a much steeper correction on Saturday, when the per-tola gold rate plunged by Rs15,100 to Rs467,936.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Change Latest Rate Gold per tola ▼ Rs1,800 Rs466,136 Gold 10 grams ▼ Rs1,543 Rs399,636 Silver per tola ▲ Rs67 Rs7,179

However, silver moved against the trend, gaining Rs67 per tola to reach Rs7,179.

Lahore Gold Rates

The latest rates reported for Lahore were:

Piece: Rs460,500 / Rs459,500

Pathoor: Rs455,000 / Rs453,000

22-karat gold: Rs422,125

21-karat gold: Rs402,937

Tezabi (selling): Rs7,050

KG bar (selling): Rs7,100

With gold prices continuing to retreat after the recent sharp correction, market watchers are closely tracking international bullion movements for signs of whether the downward pressure will persist in Pakistan.