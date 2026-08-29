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Big Drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan as Per Tola Rate dips to near Rs468,000

By News Desk
2:41 pm | Aug 29, 2026
Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed sharp dip over weekend, with per tola 24K Gold falling Rs15,100 to Rs467,936 amid decline in international gold prices.

24K gold was priced at Rs467,936 per tola after Saturday’s decline. The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs12,946, bringing the rate to Rs401,179.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold/Silver Price
1 Tola Gold Rs467,936
10 Grams Gold Rs401,179
22-Karat Gold Rs426,250
21-Karat Gold Rs406,875

Gold also came under pressure in the global market, where its price fell by $151 per ounce to $4,454. The movement in international bullion prices was reflected in Pakistan’s local gold market, contributing to the significant decline recorded on Saturday.

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

Silver prices moved lower alongside gold. The price of silver declined by Rs397 per tola, reaching Rs7,112 in the local market.

Gold rates in Lahore

  • Piece: Rs465,000 / Rs464,000
  • Pathoor: Rs459,500 / Rs457,500
  • 22-karat gold: Rs426,250
  • 21-karat gold: Rs406,875
  • Tezabi (sell): Rs7,150
  • KG bar (sell): Rs7,200

The latest movement highlights the close link between domestic bullion prices and developments in the international gold market, with global price fluctuations quickly reflected in local rates.

Gold Price in Pakistan slides to Rs483,036 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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