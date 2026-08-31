Oil Tanker bursts into flames after striking Naval Mines in Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that a large oil tanker caught fire after striking two naval mines while attempting to navigate through an unauthorized route south of the Strait of Hormuz, issuing a stark warning to vessels operating in the strategic waterway.

The dramatic claim was made in a statement carried by Iranian media, with the IRGC warning that vessels violating what it described as the Strait of Hormuz’s security regulations could face a similar fate.

According to the IRGC, the tanker was attempting to pass through an “illegal route” south of the strategic waterway when it struck two naval mines, triggering a fire onboard.

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The identity of the tanker, its flag and the country to which it belongs have not been disclosed so far, leaving key details of the incident unclear.

Iran issues fresh warning to shipping companies

The IRGC has called on companies operating vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to strictly follow navigation and security regulations issued by the Iranian Navy.

Iranian authorities also warned shipping companies against following alternative routes allegedly suggested by the United States.

The IRGC urged vessel operators not to be “deceived” into using other routes, arguing that such a move could expose both their cargo and crew members to unnecessary danger.

The claim comes amid heightened tensions surrounding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

Iran’s latest warning effectively puts commercial shipping companies on notice: comply with Iranian navigation instructions or risk facing potentially serious consequences.

However, the reported mine strike and tanker fire have not been independently verified, and no further details about casualties, the extent of the damage or the tanker’s current condition have been provided.