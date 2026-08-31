Iran retaliates against US with missile, drone strikes on basses in Jordan

AMMAN – Iran has claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks against two US military bases in Jordan, describing the strikes as retaliation for an American attack on Iran’s Larak Island.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the operation targeted the King Hussein and Al-Azraq military bases under what it called a campaign to punish the aggressor.

According to the IRGC, the attacks struck US military facilities, technical and maintenance infrastructure, as well as areas used for the deployment of fighter aircraft. The claims could not be independently verified.

Jordan’s military, however, said its air defence systems intercepted eight missiles that entered the country’s airspace. Jordanian authorities reported no casualties from the attacks.

The Iranian strikes followed a US operation against two IRGC rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. A spokesperson for US Central Command said Iranian personnel were preparing to launch rockets capable of delivering naval mines into the strategic waterway when US forces carried out the strike.

Iranian authorities described the US action as aggression and vowed retaliation. Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the Larak attack was carried out using drones, claiming that two people were killed and two others wounded.

The IRGC said several Iranian fighters and civilians were killed or wounded in the American operation.

Larak Island is located near Iran’s major port city of Bandar Abbas and sits in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for international maritime trade and oil shipments.

US President Donald Trump has previously claimed that Iranian naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz had been destroyed or removed. Iran rejected that claim as propaganda.