Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh transferred

02:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday transferred Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh over complaints about his conduct. 

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been made new Lahore police chief, said a notification. 

More to follow...

