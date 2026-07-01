TikToker Ali Hyderabadi’s wife alleges Death Threats after Viral Divorce vlog

ISLAMABAD – TikToker Ali Hyderabadi remained in bad light as he filmed divorcing his wife, Zainab Ali, as the recording content has gone viral across social media, causing outrage.

The viral footage shows social media creator announcing the divorce in the presence of his brothers, saying, “I divorce you in front of my brothers.” As the video went viral and started appearing on different platforms, his wife Zainab appeared in another video.

The visibly distressed girl made an emotional video, appealing to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for protection. “My appeal to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is to save me from this monster. Please provide me with protection. My life is in grave danger,” she can be heard saying in the video.

علی حیدر آبادی ٹک ٹاکر نے اپنی بیوی کو طلاق دے دی ۔۔

طلاق جیسے حساس معاملے کی سستی شہرت کے لیے سرِعام تذلیل انتہائی افسوسناک اور غیر اخلاقی ہے۔ سوشل میڈیا پر ویوز کے لیے رشتوں کا تماشا بنانا اور کسی کی عزتِ نفس مجروح کرنا بالکل ناقابلِ قبول ہے۔ ایسے مواد اور اکاؤنٹس پر فوری… pic.twitter.com/acfjlo5Cdu — DTE PUNJAB DSD (@DsdDte) July 1, 2026

Zainab Ali further alleges that, in addition to divorcing her, Ali threatened her with serious consequences. According to her statement, he claimed to have millions of followers and influential connections, allegedly warning her that he could have her killed.

The allegations ignited intense discussion across social media, with many users demanding that the matter be investigated and, if the claims are substantiated, that appropriate legal action be taken.

SHE NEEDS JUSTICE BEFORE ITS TOO LATE Famous tiktoker #AliHyderabadi's wife #ZainabAli pur serious allegations on her husband and request CM Punjab to rescue her from him pic.twitter.com/408xrQj3R3 — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) July 1, 2026

TikToker later publicly denied allegations made by his wife, Zainab Ali, following the viral controversy surrounding a video that allegedly shows him pronouncing divorce on camera. In a new video statement, he appeared holding Quran as he rejected Zainab’s claims, saying the accusations against him were false.

Responding to allegations that he physically assaulted her, Ali said, “I did not break her hand or finger.” He also addressed the now-viral divorce video, claiming it was recorded as evidence rather than for any other purpose. “I recorded the divorce video as proof because my in-laws had already planned to throw me out,” he said.

Ali Haider Abadi further alleged that his wife’s family had conspired against him and expressed disappointment over the situation, saying, “I never imagined that Zainab would stoop so low.”

The allegations and counterclaims have fueled widespread debate across social media, with users demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.