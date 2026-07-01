Traffic Chaos in Lahore as Suthra Punjab Workers Protest over Unpaid Dues

KARACHI – Parts of Lahore witnessed long queues as Suthra Punjab sanitation workers took to the streets demanding unpaid salaries and long-promised benefits.

The metropolis of around 15 million witnessed widespread traffic disruption after sanitation workers employed under Suthra Punjab programme staged large-scale protests across the city, demanding immediate release of unpaid salaries, pending bonuses, and the resolution of other service-related issues.

لاہور میں ستھرا پنجاب کے ورکرز کا تنخواہوں، اعلان کردہ بونس اور دیگر مطالبات کے حوالے سے احتجاج شہر میں ٹریفک کا نظام درہم برہم، گاڑیوں کی لمبی لائنیں pic.twitter.com/Hka0NOQcDs — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) July 1, 2026

The demonstrators occupied major intersections and key arteries, blocking traffic at multiple locations and triggering hours-long gridlock. Thousands of commuters were left stranded as buses, private vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws remained stuck in long queues across several parts of the provincial capital.

Protest leaders said repeated assurances from authorities failed to translate into action, forcing workers to take to streets. They vowed to continue the demonstrations until the government announces a clear timetable for clearing all outstanding dues and fulfills its commitments.

Traffic wardens struggled to manage the worsening congestion as road blockades spread to several vital routes, while frustrated motorists urged the provincial government to resolve the standoff without further delay.

City administration officials reportedly initiated negotiations with protest representatives in an effort to reopen the roads and restore normal traffic flow. However, the talks had yet to produce a breakthrough, with the workers insisting they would not end their protest until their unpaid salaries and promised bonuses were disbursed.