Why is Sehar Hashmi being called Pakistan’s Emraan Hashmi?

Pakistani actress Sehar Hashmi is steadily building her profile in the television industry, earning recognition through a series of drama projects since making her debut in the serial “Zulm”.

She is currently appearing in multiple productions and continues to attract attention for her performances.

Despite her growing popularity, the actress has once again found herself at the center of online debate over romantic scenes featured in her recent dramas.

The discussion follows similar criticism she received in the past when romantic sequences from the drama “Man Mast Malang” went viral on social media.



Those scenes sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with some questioning the nature of such portrayals on television.

Responding to the criticism, Sehar Hashmi has consistently maintained that she approaches every role according to the demands of the script and believes in portraying her characters as required by the story.

However, many social media users remain divided over her on-screen performances.

Some have compared her to Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who became widely known earlier in his career for appearing in bold and romantic scenes before later establishing himself through a range of serious roles.

As a result of these comparisons, some users on social media have begun referring to Sehar Hashmi as the “Pakistan’s Emraan Hashmi.”

The online discussion continues to generate varied opinions, with supporters defending the actress’s commitment to her roles while critics question the increasing use of romantic scenes in television dramas.