Class 9 Student raped by Madrasa Teacher in Taxila

RAWALPINDI — A disturbing incident has been reported from Taxila, where a 14-year-old madrasa student has allegedly been raped by a teacher, prompting police to register a case and start investigation.

According to FIR, the complainant Javed Khan’s son, a Class IX student who was also studying at madrasa located in Gohad Mor, Taxila, returned home on the evening of April 28, 2026, after sexual assault in an abnormal condition.

Upon inquiry by his family, the boy disclosed that the madrasa teacher, identified as Zain Ali, son of Zulfiqar Ahmed, allegedly took him to a room on the rooftop of the madrasa and forcibly sodomised him.

The victim also alleged that the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone. After the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The menace of sexual violence against young boys in Pakistan continues unabated. It is widely believed that many cases go unreported due to strong social stigma, fear of shame, and pressure on families to stay silent. Victims, especially boy, may feel unable to speak out because of cultural expectations and the misconception that boys are less likely to be abused or should not discuss such experiences.

In many cases, sexual abuse has been reported under the supervision of authority figures, such as schools, religious institutions, or boarding facilities. These situations are particularly sensitive because they involve trust being violated by individuals in positions of responsibility. However, it is important to understand that such incidents are linked to individuals, not the institutions as a whole.