Iran hands over New Proposal to US mediators via Pakistan amid ongoing diplomatic efforts

ISLAMABAD – Iran delivered new long-term truce proposal to United States during ongoing negotiations, as backchannel diplomacy continues.

Iranian state media said, the 10-point plan was handed over through Pakistani mediators on May 1, showing Islamabad’s continued role in facilitating sensitive regional dialogue.

The exchange of revised positions suggests that negotiations remain active, dynamic, and still evolving, with neither side stepping away from the diplomatic process. These developments show that behind-the-scenes talks are intensifying rather than slowing down, with both Tehran and Washington continuing to refine their proposals in search of common ground.

The evolving situation had an immediate impact on global markets, with reports suggesting it is helping to ease pressure on oil prices amid fears of wider escalation.

Tehran’s revised proposal places strong emphasis on the strategic Strait of Hormuz and outlines steps aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, making the waterway a central element in the diplomatic discussions.

With Pakistan acting as an intermediary and both sides still exchanging amendments, the negotiations appear far from concluded, yet increasingly active on multiple diplomatic fronts.